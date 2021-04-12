BEMIDJI --The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day with an event set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.

Expired, unwanted and unused prescription medication can be brought to the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center located at, 613 Minnesota Ave. Prescription medications can be dropped off at the Records Office window.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Initiative addresses a critical public safety and public health issue. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States continue to be alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs, a release said.

Because the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration have advised the public that flushing their prescription drugs down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards, DEA launched its prescription drug take back program to encourage the safe disposal of medications, the release said.

The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force covers Beltrami, Hubbard, Cass, Koochiching and Mahnomen Counties, and the cities of Bemidji, Park Rapids, International Falls, and Leech Lake and White Earth Nations.