CASS LAKE -- Online registration is now open for the Chippewa Triathlon, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 12, in the Chippewa National Forest near Cass Lake.

The triathlon includes a 14-mile canoe route, 27-mile mountain bike course and 5-mile run, all through the national forest. The course follows the centuries-old "Pike Bay Connection,” a release said.

“The Chippewa Triathlon is not solely a competitive event,” the event’s website said. “Organizers emphasize its value as a personal challenge and an opportunity to improve one's fitness level through preparatory training. And, you get to see some beautiful country.”

The race can be completed solo or as a team. It will begin at 7 a.m. at the MNDOT Rest Area, located on Highway 2 (east edge of the City of Cass Lake).

To meet Minnesota Health Department and Forestry COVID-19 requirements, masks and social distancing will be required before and after the race.

Also, to limit gatherings of no more than 50 people, there will be no pre-event spaghetti dinner or post-event meal this year, the release said.

To register online, visit www.chippewatriathlon.com. Online registration closes at 11 a.m. on June 11, and pre-registration is required.

Those who register early can save some money, as the registration price increases closer to the event:

  • Fee through April 15 is $55

  • Fee for April 16 through May 5 is $65

  • Fee for May 5 through June 1 is $70

  • Late registration for June 1 through June 11 is $75

The fee for ages 15 and under is $25 through June 11 -- with a parent or guardian waiver signature.

Packet pick-up is from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 11, at Cass Lake MNDOT Rest Area (the same area where the race will begin). To receive your race number, a waiver must be signed.

For more information, contact event chair Jack Gustafson at (218) 335-2689.