BEMIDJI -- Area women are invited to a Christian Women's Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 19, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

The program will feature Nature's Edge Garden Center, music by Ken Wold on piano and Matthew Westlund on violin. Also, author and speaker Lisa Cassman from Brainerd will share "New You-New Life", a release said.

The cost of the meal is $13. For reservations, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Masks are required.