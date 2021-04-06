BEMIDJI -- Sacred Heart Church of Wilton will hold a fundraising rummage and bake sale at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, in the church's social hall, 135 Third St. NW.

Funds raised will be used to support the church and the local community, a release said. A luncheon of barbecue sandwiches, hotdogs, chips and dessert will also be available.

This is a multi-family sale and will include antiques, furniture, clothing, linens, toys and more. Masks will be required to enter, the release said.