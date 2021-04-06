BEMIDJI -- The Paul Bunyan Playhouse will present a series of five concerts to be livestreamed from the stage of the Historic Chief Theatre in downtown Bemidji every other Thursday, starting April 8.

These concerts will be available free to the public on The Historic Chief Theatre Facebook page and YouTube Channel thanks to a Creative Support Grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. No in-person tickets available, a release said.

The first concert will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, featuring Jillian Rae from Minneapolis, and on April 22, Charlie Parr from Duluth will be performing. More concerts will be announced soon, the release said.