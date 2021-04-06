BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is now offering "Passport to the Parks" activities through April 30.

Participants can search city parks to find answers to trivia questions, and everyone who finishes the challenge will be awarded a prize, a release said.

The cost to participate is $4 per household, one registration covers the whole family. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1857.

