BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering "Spring has Sprung" activity kits to the community.

The kit includes:

  • Backpack
  • Seed Packet
  • Spring Scavenger Hunt
  • Chalk with a booklet of ideas
  • Four spring-themed crafts (two flower pots and two bug crafts)
  • Frisbee

The kits are geared towards families with young children. The cost for a pack is $15. Participants can purchase the kits online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1857.

