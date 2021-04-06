BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering "Spring has Sprung" activity kits to the community.

The kit includes:

Backpack

Seed Packet

Spring Scavenger Hunt

Chalk with a booklet of ideas

Four spring-themed crafts (two flower pots and two bug crafts)

Frisbee

The kits are geared towards families with young children. The cost for a pack is $15. Participants can purchase the kits online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1857.

