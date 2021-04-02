BEMIDJI --The Bemidji Lions Club will host a fundraiser titled “Not your ordinary pancake breakfast days” during the months of April and May.

Purchasing a $10 ticket allows attendees to have a breakfast consisting of a pancake, egg, sausage and coffee, if desired, at Lions Club partners the Bemidji Eagles Club, Minnesota Nice Café, Raphael’s Bakery and Country Kitchen. Other items can be purchased at additional cost. No substitutions are allowed and the tickets are only redeemable during the months of April and May, a release said.

Money raised by the Bemidji Lions will be used to help fund 30 local charities as well as national and international Lions charities.