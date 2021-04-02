WILTON -- The Wilton Liquor Store will hold a Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, at the liquor store located at 284 Spirit Ave. NW.

Craft vendors include:

Amber with Boss Beauties Makeup.

Jason Betterman with JB Designs.

Alisha with Knotty Rods.

Jodie with Colorstreet Nail Stips.

Cissy's Cakes.

Tammy with Spring/summer wreaths.

Ashley with wood signs.

Heather with photography prints and jewelry.

Janet with CBD/health and wellness.

Debra with jewelry and wallets.

Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed at the event. Social distancing of six feet apart will be enforced and people are required to wear masks, a release said.

