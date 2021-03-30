BAGLEY -- American Legion National Commander James W. Oxford is set to visit Clearwater County and speak on issues of importance to Minnesota veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 9, at the Bagley American Legion, 114 Main Ave. N.

He will visit American Legion Post No. 16 in Bagley for lunch, and talk with veterans, community leaders and citizens.

Some topics Oxford will address are: how to get post-9/11 veterans involved in veteran service organizations, American Legion Buddy Checks, suicide prevention, COVID-19 vaccines, VA health care for women veterans and a fundraiser called 100 Miles for Hope, a release said.

“We are honored to showcase National Commander Oxford throughout Minnesota,” American Legion Minnesota Commander Mark Dvorak said in the release, “The post-9/11 veterans are our future, and the more we can do to inform them about what’s going on in the veteran community, the better.”

For more information about the event, visit www.mnlegion.org.