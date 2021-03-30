BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a summer theater day camp from 1 to 4 p.m. June 7-18, at Bangsberg Hall on the BSU campus.

The city of Bemidji and Bemidji Community Theater are working together to bring campers this summer opportunity. This camp is also known as BCT Junior.

Campers will be placed in camp sections based on their age, interest and performance experience, a release said.

There are four different sections to choose from: Skill Building and Performance, Performance and Audition, Performance and Script Writing and Tech/Behind the Scenes. Each section is limited to 12 participants.

The cost is $80 per participant. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1857.

