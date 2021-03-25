BEMIDJI -- St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 1800 Irvine Ave. NW, will hold the following for worship services surrounding the Easter holiday:

Palm Sunday at 9 a.m. on March 28.

Maundy Thursday at 6 p.m. on April 1.

Good Friday at 6 p.m. on April 2.

Easter Sunday at 9 a.m. on April 4.

All CDC guidelines will be posted and encouraged. Masks are required, all are welcome, a release said. More information can be found on the church's website, episcopalbemidji.org, and Facebook page.

