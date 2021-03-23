BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a virtual "Kids Mini Fun Run" April 1-19.

Those registered can choose to run a virtual 5K or 1K. Participants can pick the route and date and then send a picture of them running along with how long it took to Parks and Rec. Shirts will be awarded to all of those who finish this challenge, a release said.

This challenge is for participants 14 and younger. Cost is $10 per participant, runners must submit their times by April 19.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1857.

