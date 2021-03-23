BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a "Daddy Daughter Game Night" on April 17, at the Hampton Inn and Suites.

Participants will be playing BINGO, Disney Trivia, Scattergories and other games. There will be prizes, food and a special picture also included, a release said.

All ages are welcome. Registration closes at noon on April 9. Max participation of 97 is allowed, tables will be limited to only those in the household unless otherwise requested. Social distancing and masks will be required at the event.

To register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1857.

