BEMIDJI -- A six-week class entitled "Constitution Alive" will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, from March 25 through April 29, at 142 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Topics will include the original intent of the Constitution and people's rights under the Constitution. The cost of the six-week class is $25. There is also a second identical class scheduled for May 6 through June 10.

Participant who are interested can register at or direct questions to shirleywalker31@gmail.com.