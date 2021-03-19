BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Aglow invites women, men and teens to attend their spring retreat "Come Away with Me, My Beloved" from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave. SE.

Judy Larson will be the guest speaker. Cost is $20, which includes lunch. The deadline to register is April 6. Health guidelines will be followed with masks and social distancing.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call Durayne at (218) 444-4744 or Karen at (218) 586-2544.