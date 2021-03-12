BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to host a Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt for the community from March 15-20.

Participants can search city parks to find the leprechauns and once you find a leprechaun, take a picture. There are four leprechauns to find. Clues will be posted daily on the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Facebook Page.

Participants can email their photos to Griffin.Chase@ci.bemidji.mn.us or text them to (218) 252-6686 to be entered into a drawing for fun prizes.

This is a free event. For more information or questions, call (218) 333-1857.