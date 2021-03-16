BEMIDJI -- The Kitchigami Regional Library System will celebrate Women’s History Month with two-time Minnesota History Award winner William D. Green at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30.

Green will be discussing his latest book about Nellie Francis. A powerful speaker and suffragist, she was a pioneer for gender and racial equality, especially the needs of African-American women, a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

The event is free to everyone. To register visit Legacy Programs Facebook page @KRLSLegacy or call your local library at (218) 751-3963.