BEMIDJI -- Great River Rescue has announced its clinic schedule for their low-cost spay/neuter program Pet Fixers.

The first clinics of the year will be held on April 10-11 at Great River Rescue. Registration for the clinic is now open at greatriverrescue.com.

Space is limited for low-cost spay/neuter services. Those interested in services can learn more and register at petfixer.org.

Registrants must qualify and qualification guidelines can be found on the website. Upcoming clinic dates include May 1-2, June 5 -6, July 10-11, Aug. 7-8, Sept. 11-12, Oct. 2-3 and Nov. 6-7.

All CDC recommended practices will be followed at the clinics including social distancing and face coverings, a release said.

Inquiries on the program can be directed to petfixers@greatriverrescue.com or (218) 760-1307.