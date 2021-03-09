BEMIDJI -- The Red Cross is set to hold a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at the Bemidji Armory, 1430 23rd St. NW.

"A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the need for blood never stopped," the Red Cross said in a release. "Today blood donations are just as essential, and the American Red Cross urges individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood."

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, the release said.

More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions -- including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff -- have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance, the release said.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.

For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org,