BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering the Garden Start Up Kits to the community.

Each kit contains the following:

Bucket for supplies

Watering can

Seed starter tray

Seeds

Label stakes

Informational packet

Related: More programs hosted by Bemidji Parks and Rec

The cost is $15 per pack. Packs can be picked up, delivered or mailed with an additional fee. Participants must pre-register for any activity packs, limited quantity available.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

Register for this activity online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information or questions, contact Jamie at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.