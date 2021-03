BEMIDJI --Bemidji Area Aglow will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 13, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave. SE.

The focus of the meeting will be “Spending Quiet Time with God.” Participants will watch a few of Dutch Sheets’ “Give Him 15”, which are encouraging, help share some names of God and different testimonies, a release said.

