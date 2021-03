BEMIDJI -- Buena Vista Ski Area is set to offer their "Honor our Troops" day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 7.

Lift tickets will be $25, ski rentals will be $18 and board rentals will be $25. A military ID is required to receive the discount. Immediate family members and veterans are also welcome to take part.

Buena Vista is located 12 miles north of Bemidji on County Road 15.

For more information, visit bvskiarea.com or call (218) 243-2231.