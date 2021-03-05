BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering the "Family Cupcake Challenge" to the community until March 19.

Participants can show off their baking and decorating skills for this family challenge, a release said. Once registered, participants will receive the theme in which they will need to decorate their cupcakes and create a display.

Participants will submit a photo of their creation and pictures will be voted on via Facebook. Cupcake photos will need to be submitted by March 19 with voting starting on March 22.

The top three winners will receive a prize and a spot in the 2022 calendar. Directions and the theme will either be mailed or emailed once registered.

Register for this activity online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information or questions, contact Jamie at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.