BEMIDJI -- Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced their fifth GigaZone Gaming Championship, which will be held online over three consecutive weekends starting April 10.

The event will be held all online and will feature a different gaming tournament each weekend, a cosplay contest, door prizes with over $5,000 in cash and other prizes. It is free to play or watch and open to all within the 218 area code.

Tournament registration is now open at www.gigazonegaming.com.