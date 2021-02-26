BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Minnesota Esports Club recently announced they are partnering up to provide youth Esports to the community.

The deadline for the next round of tournaments is March 8.

The program’s mission is to support and promote youth enrichment, leadership and education through electronic sports organization, development, competition and media production, a release said.

The esports club is geared toward middle and high school age students.

Register for this activity online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us For more information or questions, contact Jamie at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.