BEMIDJI -- Area women are invited to a Christian Women's Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 15, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

The program will feature Karen Stish doing music and also sharing about "Family and Community in the Midst of Challenging Times." Mary Mitchell, executive director of the Bemidji Community Food Shelf will share about current needs. Donations to the food shelf are welcomed.

The cost of the meal is $13. For reservations, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Masks are required.