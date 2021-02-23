BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is now offering Puppy Activity Packs to the community.
The packs include:
- Treat recipe
- Bone shaped cookie cutter
- Pumpkin puree
- Dog bandana
- Great River Rescue brochure and dog language flyer
- Great River Rescue face mask
- Backpack
The cost is $15 per pack. Packs will be delivered to those who live within five miles of City Hall. Otherwise packs can be picked up or mailed for an additional fee.
Register for this activity online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us For more information or questions, contact Jamie at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.