PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning board selected eight online programs for viewers to access without charge, between March and the end of April.
The scheduled programs for spring are:
- Lonnie Dupre: Climbing Denali
- Cal Rice: Travels to Bhutan
- Cecelia McKeig: Ah Gwa Ching
- Jess Edberg: Dorothy Molter, The Root Beer Lady
- Fanie Ernst: Preserving Africa Wildlife
- David Jones: 1936 Berlin Olympics
- Loren Evenrud: Jesse James in Minnesota
- Wendell Affield: Muddy Jungle Rivers
Speaker backgrounds and program descriptions will be available through media releases provided to area news outlets each week.
The YouTube videos can be accessed via the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning Facebook page.