PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning board selected eight online programs for viewers to access without charge, between March and the end of April.

The scheduled programs for spring are:

Lonnie Dupre: Climbing Denali

Cal Rice: Travels to Bhutan

Cecelia McKeig: Ah Gwa Ching

Jess Edberg: Dorothy Molter, The Root Beer Lady

Fanie Ernst: Preserving Africa Wildlife

David Jones: 1936 Berlin Olympics

Loren Evenrud: Jesse James in Minnesota

Wendell Affield: Muddy Jungle Rivers

Speaker backgrounds and program descriptions will be available through media releases provided to area news outlets each week.

The YouTube videos can be accessed via the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning Facebook page.