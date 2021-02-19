BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Shamrock Shuffle, St. Patrick's Day 5K or 10K, on March 14.

Participants can either join virtually or in person. Prizes will be awarded to all participants for overall top finishers, finishers by age group and to all of the participants ages 15 and under, a release said.

If participants pre-register by Feb. 22 they will be guaranteed a T-shirt. Space is limited and all participants must register by March 5. Cost is $30 per participant.

Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, contact Jamie at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.