BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University’s Gabriel Warren, assistant professor of marketing, will be on the panel “Black Table Talk: Honoring Black His and Her Story” at noon on Friday, Feb. 19, via Zoom.

Warren will be discussing the inclusion of Black history in higher education.

The panel, hosted by Rassheedah "Eda" Watts from North Hennepin Community College, focuses on elevating Black voices and expertise across the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities.

For more information, visit BSU's website, or contact Warren at (218) 755-2756 or email gabriel.warren@bemidjistate.edu.