BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering snowshoeing activities at North Country Park for the community.

The events are for anyone who has experience snowshoeing or wants to try snowshoeing for the first time. Snowshoes are provided.

Related: More programs hosted by Bemidji Parks and Rec

Snowshoe dates are:

Feb. 20, 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.

Feb. 20, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 27, 4 to 8 p.m.

Space is limited and participants must pre-register for any of the snowshoe activities. Registration fees range from $6 to $10 per household.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

For more information, contact Jamie at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.