BEMIDJI -- Mental Health USA invites the community to their free Living Hope support group for adults struggling with depression.

The meetings are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Crossroads Church, 3354 Laurel Drive NW.

For more information, email Info@MentalHealthUSA.org.