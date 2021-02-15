BLACKDUCK -- Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Blackduck will hold a meatball dinner fundraiser on Sunday, March 7, for the Blackduck Family Foods Food Voucher Program and the Lutheran Social Services Senior Meals Program.

Pre-orders can be made for curbside pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 7. The menu will include meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, bread and dessert. A gluten-free option is also available.

Suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-11. Call (218) 368-1576 or email holytrinitybd@gmail.com with your name, phone number, number of meals wanted, and time of pickup. Please specify if you would like to order a gluten-free meal.

This is a Thrivent Action Team event. The church is located at First Street and Margaret Avenue.