BEMIDJI -- If you’re looking for some interactive entertainment this Valentine’s Day weekend -- and you’re interested in a bit of intrigue, history and murder (fictitious, of course) -- then look no further than the Beltrami County Historical Society’s virtual History Mystery event on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Similar to the board game Clue, the Beltrami Avenue Murder Mystery -- taking place over Zoom -- will feature six prominent former Bemidjians as suspects to a murder, which happened somewhere along Beltrami Avenue (a location where all suspects either worked or lived).

This year, the event’s decade theme is the 1960s, and each suspect would have been alive during this time in Bemidji’s history.

“The fun thing about this game is that there are a lot of people alive now who knew these people. However, none of them are alive today -- and none of them were ever suspected of any heinous crimes, of course,” said Sue Bruns, an organizer of the History Mystery. “But it's just a unique and fun way to do a little biography for some people from Bemidji history.”

The suspects, played by local actors, will introduce themselves, and -- as participants watch and listen -- each will divulge clues that will help narrow down possibilities of the murder. Along with figuring out ‘whodunnit’, participants must also work out the murder weapon and the specific location of the crime.

The suspects include:

Marie Mossefin, a former Pioneer editor. She will be portrayed by Sasha Almendinger.

Daisy Norgart, a former English and journalism teacher. She will be portrayed by Vicki Stenerson.

Jack Quistgard, a former owner and pharmacist of Glass Block Rexall Drug Store. He will be portrayed by Kevin Cease.

Bill Bender, a former operator of the Bemidji Theater. He will be portrayed by Josh Almendinger.

Zona Grave, formerly known as “The Popcorn Lady” for Herb's Popcorn wagon. She will be portrayed by Kay Murphy.

Bun Fortier, a former BHS head basketball coach and activities director. He will be portrayed by Gary Rozman.

Participants will use a provided score sheet to cross off the disproven suspects, weapons and crime scenes. They will then email their solution to depot@beltramihistory.org.

Bruns said that the event will also feature music and trivia from the 1960s, and she encourages participants to dress in their best retro style.

“We’ll acknowledge the first five people to solve the crime and they will win prizes,” Bruns said. “And then we'll do a popular choice vote for deciding who gets the prize for the best ‘60s costume, so there will be a prize for that.”

Tickets are $20 per Zoom link, and can be purchased either in person at the BCHS History Center (from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday), over the phone at (218) 444-3376, or by emailing depot@beltramihistory.org.

Zoom links will be emailed to participants the day before the event. The Zoom event opens at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday and the game begins at 5 p.m.