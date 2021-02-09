BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is currently offering a Cabin Fever activity kit to the community.

This box includes:

Five afterschool snack recipes

Two activity journals (one nature journal and one activity journal per child)

Six crafts, along with three pre packaged crafts

Book ideas and activities

Card game

Boredom busters activity

Puzzle

Family art project

Cost is $25 and covers two participants. Boxes are geared toward participants ages 6-12. For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.

