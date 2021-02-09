BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is currently offering a Cabin Fever activity kit to the community.

This box includes:

  • Five afterschool snack recipes
  • Two activity journals (one nature journal and one activity journal per child)
  • Six crafts, along with three pre packaged crafts
  • Book ideas and activities
  • Card game
  • Boredom busters activity
  • Puzzle
  • Family art project

Cost is $25 and covers two participants. Boxes are geared toward participants ages 6-12. For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.

