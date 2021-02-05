BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering Valentine's Day party kits to the community.
The kit contains:
- Cupcake mix
- Frosting and liners
- Six Valentine themed crafts
- Decorations
- Tattoos
- Valentine's Day themed tote bag
Related: More programs hosted by city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
All kits and boxes must be reserved before picking up. Cost is $15. For more information or to reserve a kit, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call Jamie at (218) 368-0422.