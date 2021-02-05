BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a "Light Up the Night" family snowshoe hike from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at North Country Park.

The event is for anyone who has experience snowshoeing or wants to try snowshoeing for the first time. Snowshoes are provided. Participants select their start time and there will be a max of 10 participants per start time. Participants must pre-register for this activity.

Cost is $10 per household. For more information, contact Jamie at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.