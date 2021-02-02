BEMIDJI -- Due to the pandemic and event restrictions Bemidji Brewing has reinvented its traditional "Community Pint Night" program, and instead will be hosting a "Community Growler Giveback."

Bemidji Brewing will be donating $1 from every growler fill sold during the program to local organizations. The program will run each week from Wednesday through Saturday, throughout February, March and April. Each week will feature a different local organization, a release said.



"The new off-sale format will allow for a safe and welcoming taproom environment, and make it easier for people to support their favorite local causes," the release said.

Growlers can be purchased in the taproom or online at www.bemidjibeer.com. Curbside pickup is available.

Bemidji Brewing is located at 211 America Ave. NW. For more information on Bemidji Brewing and the Community Growler Giveback partner groups, visit www.bemidjibeer.com or follow them on Facebook.