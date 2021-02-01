BEMIDJI -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a wide variety of free online mental health classes for February and March for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, spouses/partners as well as parents of children and teens, a release said.

Classes provided include: Eating Disorders, Hope for Recovery, Transitions, Ending the Silence, Understanding Early Episode Psychosis for Families, In Our Own Voice, Family to Family, Creating Caring Communities, a suicide prevention class called QPR – Question, Persuade and Refer, a special QPR class for Agricultural Communities and more.

For a complete listing of group meetings and information on how to join, visit namimn.org and click on “Classes."

