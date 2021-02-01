BEMIDJI --As part of National Children’s Mental Health Week, from Feb. 1-7, NAMI Minnesota is offering activities for children and parents.

The activities include daily readings of children’s books each day from noon to 12:30 p.m., an art contest, mental health and wellness topics for teens and a parent education night on children’s anxiety.

Daily storybooks and readers include:

Feb. 2 – Commissioner of Education, Mary Cathryn Ricker reading "Imagine: An Inspirational Story of Calming Strategies for Children" by Elisa Holton Odegard.

Feb. 3 – Kare-11’s Gia Vang reading "Lennon Bruce Fire Breather" by Kate Bartlein.

Feb. 4 – Congressman Tom Emmer reading "The Princess and the Frog" by Lloyd Jones.

Feb. 5 – Carlos Mariani Rosa reading "Escuchando a mi Cuerpo" by Gabi Garcia.

Feb. 6 – Melissa Munro Boyd reading from her book "B is for Breathe".

Feb. 7 – Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan reading "Zara’s Big Messy Day" by Rebekah Boruki.

The free meetings can be joined online or by phone on www.namimn.org.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area