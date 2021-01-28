BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to offer "Daddy Daughter Night on the Town" packages through Feb. 26.

Participants do not have to be a dad and daughter. There are two activity packages to choose from.

Option one is an outdoor adventure package, which includes:

Snowshoe rentals for the weekend (2 pairs)

Day pass to Minnesota State Parks with maps of the local parks

Wooden photo frame to decorate

2 Park and Recreation winter hats

$20 gift card to a local restaurant

Snow fun kit

Option two is is an indoor fun package, which includes:

An adult movie ticket and a youth ticket

Family game night kit

Wooden photo frame to decorate

4 crafts to work on together

2 Parks and Recreation winter hats

$20 gift card to a local restaurant

Cost is $46 per package. If there are more than two participants registered per household the amount of supplies in the package will increase, along with the amount on the gift card. Packs can be mailed for a small fee, picked up or delivered if you live within five miles of City Hall.

To register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.

Related: More programs hosted by city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department