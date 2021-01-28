BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State University’s Community Engagement Council is set to host “Talking It Out: Opening the Discussion on Difficult Conversations” as part of its community conversation series.

The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, via Zoom. It will focus on helpful strategies for approaching difficult conversations.

BSU's Amanda Gartner, a psychologist in the Student Center for Health and Counseling, and Donna Pawlowski, a professor of communication studies, will facilitate the conversation alongside Barb Houg, executive director of Bemidji’s Peacemaker Resources.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

For more information, contact Debbie Guelda at (218) 755-2786 or email debbie.guelda@bemidjistate.edu.