BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to host a "Winter Disc Golf Challenge" from Feb. 15 to March 1.

Participants can pick their day to play. Each participant will get a drawstring backpack that includes a disc, scorecard and pencils. Once completed, participants submit their score. Prizes will be awarded to the participants with the best score and the worst score. There will also be drawings for prizes for everyone that completes the challenge, a release said.

Cost is $15 per participant. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.

