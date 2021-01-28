BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering two new activity kits to the community.

Participants can pick from the following themes:

Cabin Fever Activity Box

Snow Fun Kit

Fort Building

Family Game Night

Valentine’s Day Party Kit

Each kit is filled with fun activities to keep everyone in the family busy, a release said. Prices range from $15 to $25. All kits and boxes must be reserved before picking up. For more information or to reserve kits, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call Jamie at (218) 368-0422.

