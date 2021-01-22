NAYTAHWAUSH -- The Naytahwaush Nightriders Snowmobile Club will hold its 17th annual Hospice Ride at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, starting at Pinehurst Resort in Naytahwaush.

The snowmobile ride is open to the public, and there is no cost to participate. Riders are asked to gather pledges to benefit Hospice of the Red River Valley. To register for the ride, contact Tom McArthur at (218) 935-5855 or tomimac84@hotmail.com.

Over the past 16 years, participants have raised more than $130,000 for Hospice of the Red River Valley through the Hospice Ride. The money raised helps provide medical, emotional, spiritual and grief support for Hospice patients and their families, a release said.

