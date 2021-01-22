BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer several 55-plus driver discount courses in February at the Bemidji Senior Activity Center, 216 Third St. NW.

First time, eight-hour courses will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 6 and Feb. 13. A refresher course will be held from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.

These courses can bring a savings of up to 10% on auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies participants for the discount. To maintain the discount, a four-hour refresher course must be completed every three years.

A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will update attendees on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety, a release said.

The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28.

For course and registration information, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call (888) 234-1294.

