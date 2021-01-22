BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Boys and Girls Club are selling tickets to the virtual gala entitled "An Evening of Love for our Kids" now through Feb. 5.

The gala will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, with virtual entertainment, live auction and virtual visits from the club community.



The event will help fund a variety of club services, including homework assistance, healthy after-school snacks, transportation from school to the club, mentors, time in the gym, physical fitness challenges, time in the art room and access to technology and STEM activities, a release said.

Donors also help provide children with opportunities to volunteer, garden, spend time with staff and learn how to avoid harmful behaviors such as bullying and drug and alcohol use.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.bgcbemidji.org or call (218) 444-4171.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area