BEMIDJI -- BSU business and accounting students are volunteering their time and services as a part of the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to offer free tax assistance.

The VITA program, held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, offers free tax help to people who generally make $57,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns, a release said.

Students who have completed BSU’s Tax I course and passed IRS certification tests will be on call from Feb. 1 to April 15 to offer tax assistance under the guidance of Jeffrey Everhart, assistant professor of business administration, and Sandra Kranz, adjunct faculty of accountancy.

These students use their tax knowledge to provide assistance to other students, including international students with special requirements, and to low-income and elderly individuals in the area who may be uncomfortable or unfamiliar with tax law and filing requirements.

For more tax information visit the IRS website: www.irs.gov/individuals/free-tax-return-preparation-for-qualifying-taxpayers.