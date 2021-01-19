BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a "Share the Love 5K" from Feb. 8 to Feb. 22.

Participants can celebrate family, friends and the special people in their lives by walking or running a 5K together, a release said.

The registration fee covers two participants, both names must be included. If participants are from a different household make sure to practice social distancing when completing the 5K, the release said.

This 5K can be done inside or outside at any time. The top three finishers will receive special medals.

The cost is $15 per two participants. For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.